Winter Storm Warning issued for Monday afternoon as 4 to 8 inches of heavy snow possible in Chicago area

CHICAGO —A major winter storm is on the way for much of the Chicago area, with heavy snow expcted to hit by late Monday afternoon.

A Winter Storm Warning begins at 1 p.m. west and southwest (LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Kane, and DeKalb Counties) and starts at 4 p.m. elsewhere (Cook, Lake IL, Mchenry, DuPage, Will Counties).

Winter Weather Advisory is south and southeast (eastern Will, Kankakee, Lake IN, Porter, Jasper Newton). All of these warnings and advisories last until Tuesday afternoon and many spots until Tuesday evening.

Related Content Hazardous travel conditions to exist in all directions from the Chicago area during the next 24 hours

Most of the snow look to begin in the mid-afternoon far west/southwest and and late afternoon/evening.

The evening commute looks to be affected by steady snow and some icing possible far south. Snow stays steady overnight, snow showers possible Tuesday morning, and likely still through the Tuesday afternoon.

As far as snow totals, from I-88 all the way north to the Stateline (including I-90 and Chicago) there is a possibility of 4-8” of snow. South of I-88 to I-80 (between those interstates) a possibility of 3-6” of snow is expected. South of I-80 is expected to see 0-3” of snow, with the lowest amounts the further south you head. Though those spots may see 0.10”-0.20” of an inch of ice.

In addition to all of this, winds look to be high. Sustained at 20-25mph, gusting to 35mph. This makes visibility much worse when driving in it, plus could lead to some power outages.

For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.