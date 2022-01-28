Winter Storm Warning issued for Chicago area with as much as 8 inches possible

CHICAGO — Winter Storm Warning for Lake and Cook counties until noon Friday. Winter Weather Advisory for DuPage, far southern Cook and Lake, Indiana until 10 a.m. Mainly cloudy conditions with lake effect snow.

Heavy lake effect snow band during morning rush, with snow rates of 2″ per hour possible. Highest accumulations 4-8″, with considerably less amount in areas not under lake effect snow band. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph. High: 21.

If you can WFH, today is the day to do it. Join us now on @wgnmorningnews for the latest on a Winter Storm Warning pic.twitter.com/GJwOgNe26u — Morgan Kolkmeyer (@MorganKolkmeyer) January 28, 2022

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Lake effect snow is slamming parts of the Chicago area and causing a messy, slow and slick morning commute. Most markings on roads are hardly visible due to snow cover. Allow extra time and drive with caution.

"We hope we're in a lane" –@JudyWangWGN live on the Edens where lane markings are hardly visible due to snow cover pic.twitter.com/2K0ivfny8i — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) January 28, 2022

Decreasing clouds tonight. Winds: NW 0-10 mph. Low: 4.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, S 5-10 mph. 22