Winter Storm Warning into Tuesday morning – heavy snow/some blowing snow across the entire Chicago area –sub-zero wind chills

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories (pink and purple-shaded counties respectively on the headlined map) will be in effect Chicago-area-wide tonight into Tuesday morning. Greatest additional snowfall as much as a foot or more will be experienced close-in along and just inland of the Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline including Chicago where lake-effect snow will be embedded in “system” snow spreading over our area from the south – by midday nearly 6-inches of new snow was already reported in Chicago since the lake-effect snow started earlier this morning. Additional snowfall of 6 to 10-inches will likely fall across southern portions and west of the city out to Interstate-355 – snow totals tapering off farther west to the 2 to-4 inches range west of Interstate-39. Refer to the pictorial prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service below).

Outdoor activity/travel conditions will be extremely difficult at best with snow-covered slick highways as well as side-streets. Temperatures will hover in single-digits above and below zero (slightly higher in Chicago and south) with dangerous sub-zero wind chills as low as 20-below. The cold temperatures will compromise the effects of road applications, and plowing will be further complicated by gusting northerly winds causing some blowing and drifting. Snow should gradually end from west to east Tuesday morning/early afternoon, although lake-effect snow will likely shift back over northwest Indiana, continuing there Tuesday night.

Stay home and indoors if at all possible. If outside remember to bundle-up. Protect bare skin that could become frost-bit in a matter of minutes.

Check out storm/weather progress on the maps below.

Regional Weather Radar Mosaic

Current Temperatures

Current Wind Chill Temperatures