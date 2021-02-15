Winter Storm Warning in effect for much of the Chicago area – main thrust later this Monday afternoon and overnight…dangerous wind chills continue

Light snow will continue this Monday morning into the afternoon with the main band carrying the bulk of heavy snow expected to surge over our area from the southwest beginning late this afternoon and continuing overnight, gradually diminishing from the west Tuesday morning. A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory for heavy snow will be in effect through Tuesday morning (pink-shaded and purple-shaded areas respectively on the headlined map). A persistent brisk northerly wind flowing down the length of Lake Michigan will become more northeasterly, shifting the accumulating lake-effect snow showers from the northwest Indiana Lake Michigan shoreline around the south end of the Lake this morning, intensifying along and inland of the Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline impacting Chicago itself later today and tonight.

The heavier “system” snow on the order of 5 to 8-inches during the next 24 hours will be mainly east of I-55 and I-355, tapering off to the west with amounts ranging from 1 to 3-inches well to the west of the Fox River Valley. Greatest impacts will be where the lake-effect snow is embedded in the “system” snow closer-in over Chicago inside and along the I-294/I-94 routes where over a foot of snow is likely. These amounts could even be higher over the core area, as the lake-effect will be the last snow to end later Tuesday/Tuesday night (see pictorial below prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service).

Ongoing dangerous wind chills of -10 to -25 will continue into Tuesday – a Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect until noon today. The very cold Arctic air mass centered over south-central Canada and the northern plains will continue to dominate here with single-digit daytime highs and zero to sub-zero nighttime lows. If outside bundle-up and protect bare skin from frostbite that could develop in a matter of minutes.

Check the progress of the snow and latest temperatures/wind chills below.

Regional Weather Radar Mosaic

Current temperatures

Current Wind Chill Temperatures