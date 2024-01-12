CHICAGO — A significant winter storm has entered the Chicago area Friday morning and could bring close to a foot of snow in some parts.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 12 p.m. Saturday (for the pink counties in the map below.) Heavy snow, strong winds and dangerous travel conditions are expected.

Snow rates could top 1″ per hr. 4-12″ inches of snow totals are expected. Blowing snow could reduce visibility, especially Friday tonight.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 12 p.m. Saturdaty (for thebright purple counties in the map below.) Expect slick roads and reduced visibility. Snow rates could exceed 1″ per hr this morning. Snow will mix with rain at times. 2-5″ inches of snow totals are expected.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Friday at 6 p.m. through Saturday at 12 p.m. (for the bright purple counties in the map below.) Snow, strong winds and hazardous travel are expected. Plan on slick roads and areas of blowing snow that could reduce visibility. 1-4″ inches of snow are expected.