Winter Storm Warning in effect for Chicago area starting Tuesday night; 2 rounds of snow expected

CHICAGO — A Winter Storm Warning will be in in effect for central and southern Cook County, DuPage County, Kendall, Grundy, LaSalle, Will, Kankakee and Northwest Indiana beginning 8 p.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Wednesday for the areas highlighted in pink in the map below.

A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for the areas shaded purple in the map below.

A hazardous morning commute is expected Wednesday with snow likely spreading northward through the area all morning. Will be a mess for commuters, especially Chicago and anywhere south. Allow extra time and drive with caution.

WGN Weather Center’s snowfall forecast projects a total of 1 to 15 inches across the area by 8 p.m. Wednesday. The heaviest snowfall expected to be in Kankakee.

A second round of lake effect snow is expected for the same general area Wednesday night into Thursday. More snow accumulation expected by Thursday.

Tuesday Forecast: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers to snow this evening. Winds: W 10-15 G30. High: 44.

Tonight: Cloudy, Winter Storm Warning goes into effect. Winds: N 10-15 G20. Low: 18.

Wednesday Forecast: Cloudy, Winter Storm Warning continues. Winds: N 10-15 G25. High: 24.

