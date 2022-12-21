* WHERE…Entire Chicago area including all of northeast Illinois and the northwest corner of Indiana…see pink-shaded countries on headlined map….

* WHAT…As a deepening low pressure system and its associated cold front move west to east through our area, it will hit western sections by mid-morning and reaching easternmost Indiana counties during the afternoon.



Accumulating snow will spread over our area first, then as the cold front passes a given point, winds will shift WNW and strengthen, gusting 20 to 35 mph, causing blowing and drifting snow, especially on north-south roadways. Temperatures will fall through the 20s into the teens and wind chills will immediately get much colder, dropping below zero by late afternoon.



Conditions will further deteriorate Thursday night into Friday morning as winds strengthen – gusting to 50 mph, temperatures falling into single digits with wind chills -20 to -35 –degrees.



* Conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 50 mph with wind chill values of

25 to 35 below zero.



Blizzard conditions could develop in Porter County Indiana with more of a wind trajectory off of Lake Michigan – snowfall totals, especially in northern sections of the county could be 6 to 8-inches. Visibilities could drop below ¼ mile for prolonged periods of 3-hours or more and with the near zero temps and wind chill 25 to 35 below , extremely dangerous conditions could exist.

* IMPACTS…Falling or blowing snow may result in white out

conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel

extremely difficult. Power outages will also be possible as a

result of strong wind gusts to 50 mph. Roads will likely quickly

become ice covered as temperatures rapidly fall Thursday

afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25

to 35 below zero are likely Thursday night through Friday night.

Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite on exposed

skin in as little as 20 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.