Winter Storm Warning continues Chicago Area-wide Sunday

Travel will be slow and hazardous Chicago area-wide today with the Winter Storm Warning in effect until 6PM CST, as additional snow accumulation will continue. Greatest added accumulations of 2 to 4-inches looks to occur along and inland of the Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline with strong northeast winds providing lake-effect snow showers embedded in the ongoing system snow. The pictorial below prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service better defines expected additional snowfall totals. Light snow should continue Sunday night, diminishing and ending from the west Monday morning.

Early reports so far indicate widespread 6 to 7-inch snowfall totals thus far with The Weather Service Romeoville office and West Chester topping the list at 9.5-inches and 9.3-inches respectively.

The center of the now slow-moving storm system will drift slowly east out of southern Indiana across southern Ohio today and tonight, merging with a low pressure moving north up the southeastern and mid-Atlantic coastline and producing continued heavy snows in the central Appalachians, Pennsylvania, New York and New England later tonight, Monday and Monday night into Tuesday.

Regional Weather Radar Mosaic