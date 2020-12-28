Winter Storm to spread accumulating snow/sleet and freezing rain across the Chicago area later Tuesday into Wednesday

Travel over the Midwest will become increasingly hazardous Tuesday into Wednesday impacting the Chicago area Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning rush-hour traffic with Winter Storm Warnings/Advisories in effect here from mid-afternoon Tuesday until mid-morning Wednesday. Accumulating wet snow changing over to freezing rain and sleet looks to spread over northeast Illinois into NW Indiana later Tuesday and Tuesday night with precipitation then changing over to mainly rain as temperatures warm into the mid and upper 30s Wednesday.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for far northwestern Winnebago, Boone and Ogle Counties where 4 to 8-inches of heavy wet snow could occur Tuesday afternoon/night (pink-shaded area on the headlined map depicting the widespread Winter Warnings/Advisories). A Winter Weather Advisory (purple-shaded area) for 1 to 5-inches of snow accumulation as well as an expected extended period of sleet/freezing rain forming a layer of glaze covers most the remainder of our area, including many counties south of Interstate-80. Heaviest Advisory snow amounts are likely across northernmost counties, tapering off the farther south you go.

Low pressure is forecast to move NE out of the southern Rockies taking a track that will carry the center of the storm through the northwest corner of Illinois. Northern Illinois would be included in an initial surge of snow ahead of the system with heavy snow spreading back to the west of the low pressure center over Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and Minnesota as the storm center makes its northeastward trek. Travel will be severely impacted with snowfall totals 4 to10-inches-plus mixed with freezing rain over a broad area to our west. The Interstate-80 corridor will be affected all the way from NW Indiana west to Wyoming. Ice accumulation looks to hit hardest here overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, causing not only extremely slick dangerous conditions, but also lead to power outages from downed tree limbs/power lines.

Probability of 4-icnes or more of heavy snow 6PM CST Monday to 6PM CST Tuesday

Probability of 4-inches or more of heavy snow 6PM CST Tuesday to 6PM CST Wednesday