Winter Storm to spread a wintry mix across the Chicago area later Tuesday into Wednesday

Travel over the Central Plains and Midwest will become increasingly hazardous Tuesday into Wednesday. Snow changing over to freezing rain and sleet looks to spread over northeast Illinois into NW Indiana later Tuesday and Tuesday night with precipitation then changing over to mainly rain as temperatures warm into the mid and upper 30s Wednesday. Initially a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for far northwestern counties Winnebago, Boone and Ogle where 4 to 7-inches of heavy wet snow could occur Tuesday afternoon/night (blue-shaded area on headlined map map depicting preliminary Winter Warnings/Watches/Advisories). A Winter Weather Advisory will likely be issued for most of our area, once the actual storm track becomes better defined.

Low pressure is forecast to move NE out of the southern Rockies taking a track that will carry the center of the storm through the northwest corner of Illinois. Northern Illinois would be included in an initial surge of snow ahead of the system with heavy snow spreading back to the west of the low pressure center over Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and Minnesota as the storm center makes its northeastward trek. Travel will be severely impacted with snowfall totals 4 to 8-inches-plus likely over a broad area to our west. Accumulating Ice could not only cause extremely slick dangerous conditions, but also lead to power outages from downed wires/power lines.

Stay up-to-date on this developing Winter Storm system.

Probability of heavy snow 4-inches or greater Tuesday-Wednesday