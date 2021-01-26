Winter Storm to continue today, snow slowly diminishing from the west during the afternoon

The Winter Storm Warning continues for the portion of the Chicago area generally north of Interstate 80 with a Winter Weather Advisory for the remainder of the area along and south of Interstate 80 (See headlined map). The Warning and Advisory will end at noon for areas away from the City but continue for closer in portions until late afternoon.

Travel will be slowed and hazardous. This morning much of the area north of Interstate 80 is covered with a fresh 3-5 inch blanket of snow with areas to the south of Interstate 80 with 1-2 inches of new snow and areas of freezing drizzle. A steady light snow will continue area-wide this morning and then gradually diminish this afternoon with additional accumulations of an inch or so southern portions, increasing as you go north with as much as an added 2-4 inches far north/northeast by evening (see snow ending times on map below prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service).

Lake effect snow for areas close in – primarily Cook County IL and Lake County IN will cause additional accumulations of 1-2 inches tonight into Wednesday. The low pressure system will move NE out of southern Indiana today, gradually weakening, eventually reaching New York and New England later Wednesday – note the extent of Warnings/Advisories with this weather system extend from Nebraska to New England on the bottom map below .