CHICAGO — A winter storm has officially descended over the Chicago area Monday morning.

Snow changes over to rain for much of the area during morning commute and may linger as rain for several hours this afternoon, before changing back to snow late day/evening. This includes Chicago.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Lake IL, McHenry, Kane, DeKalb, LaSalle Counties until midnight. Heavy snow and gusty winds 40+ mph. Snow totals by early Wednesday morning range from 5-8″, with potentially smaller amounts at the immediate lakefront in Lake County.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for DuPage and northern Cook Counties until midnight Tuesday. Snow totals by early Wednesday morning at 2-5.”

A Winter Weather Advisory for Central and southern Cook, Will, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Lake IN, and Porter is in effect until noon. Snow totals by early Wednesday morning range 2-4″

Winter Weather Advisory for Jasper and Newton counties until 9 a.m.

Snow totals by early Wednesday morning are expected to be around 1-3.”

Tuesday Forecast: Cloudy, windy, rain/snow. Winds: NE 10-15 G35. High: 36.

Tuesday night: Cloudy, windy, snow. Winds: WNW 20-25 G40. Low: 31.

Wednesday Forecast: Cloudy, windy. Winds: SW 10-15 G35, PM Snow. High: 32.

