Bitter cold, brutal wind chills and more snow on the way; Winter Weather Advisory starts Thursday morning

Hazardous travel conditions are expected to develop quickly Thursday afternoon and early evening, as a wintry mix of rain/sleet and wet snow will change-over to an accumulating snow Chicago area-wide. First south and then west winds gusting over 40 mph will cause blowing and drifting of existing snow cover and new snow – travel will become extremely difficult during the mid-late afternoon and evening rush into the overnight hours with greatly reduced visibility and near-blizzard conditions at times. Total new snow accumulations of 2 to 6-inches are expected with higher totals generally west and north of Chicago – the city itself could receive 2 to 5-inches.

Winter Storm Warnings/Advisories will be in effect from later this morning until midday Friday. A strong cold front will sweep across our area this afternoon with blowing and drifting snow, 40 mph-plus winds shifting to the west and temperatures falling through the 20s. Overnight temperatures will continue to fall through the teens into single-digits early Friday with sub-zero -5 to -15-degree wind chills. Blowing and drifting snow will likely continue Friday.

Frigid Arctic-source cold air will then set in and persist over our area this weekend into next week with daytime highs in single digits, sub-zero nighttime lows, an extended period of wind chills 0 to as much as 25-below and occasional intervals of snow likely.

Regional Weather Radar Mosaic