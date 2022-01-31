Winter Storm forecast to hit Chicago area Tuesday night/Wednesday – possibly continuing Wednesday night into Thursday

Heavy accumulating snow is expected to spread over the Chicago area from the southwest later Tuesday night into Wednesday. A secondary surge could follow-up over the same general area Wednesday night into Thursday.

Initially a Winter Storm Warning (pink-shaded area on the headlined map) calls 6 to 12-inches snowfall Tuesday night into Wednesday and a additional 4 to 6-inches of snow Wednesday night into Thursday over a portion of our area south of interstate-80 into NW Indiana. A Winter Storm Watch (Blue-shaded counties on the headlined map) for approximately the same time frame along and just north of Interstate-80, including Chicago calls for a storm total 6 to 12-inches of snow. Accumulations are expected to gradually taper off the farther north you go, but could be complicated by lake-effect enhanced snowfall later in the storm.

First we need to wait on a cold front to move through our area from the northwest Tuesday afternoon, preceded by some light rain and followed by colder air riding NW winds. Then the center of the still-developing storm system in the Texas panhandle/Oklahoma, will track north along the cold front – moving up the Ohio River Valley – rain changing over to a wet snow as it spreads north over northern Illinois and NW Indiana.

A lot will happen during the formative and evolving stages of this storm system in the next 24 to 36 hours and the Warnings and Watch areas will likely have to be upgraded, possibly including more of our area farther north. Pictorials portraying initial thinking on most likely timing and placement of heavy snowfall totals prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service are displayed below. Note also the U.S. map below portraying the broad expanse of Winter Warnings and Watches associated with this coming storm from Oklahoma/Texas up the Ohio Valley. Stay tuned!