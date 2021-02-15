Winter storm expected to drop 8-12 inches of snow in some parts of Chicago area

CHICAGO — Several counties across the Chicago area are under Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories through Tuesday, as heavy snow is expected to tear through portions of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

Wind Chill Advisory, Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisories all in place. Details on all of this on @wgnmorningnews pic.twitter.com/mBj4Gdh2wo — Morgan Kolkmeyer (@MorganKolkmeyer) February 15, 2021

A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory (pink-shaded and purple-shaded areas respectively on the headlined map) will be in effect during the next 24 to 36 hours.

The heaviest “system” snow on the order of 4 to 8-inches will be mainly east of I-57 and I-294, tapering off to the west over our area with amounts ranging from 1 to 3-inches well to the west of the Fox River Valley. The lake-effect snow showers will greatly impact counties along the Lake Michigan shoreline where 3 to 6-inches additional snow could fall (see pictorial below prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service).

Heavy snowfall is expected to move in by Monday’s evening commute and continue into Tuesday.

Parts of Cook County is estimated to get between 8 to 12 inches of snow by Tuesday.

Dangerous wind chills in the -15 to -25-degree range will continue Monday morning, with a Wind Chill Advisory in effect area-wide. The very cold Arctic air mass centered over south-central Canada and the northern plains will continue to dominate here with single-digit daytime highs and zero to sub-zero nighttime lows. If outside bundle-up and protect bare skin from frostbite that could develop in a matter of minutes.

Low visibility and messy conditions are reported across area roadways. Take it slow if you do have to travel and allow extra time. Currently, the worst of it on the roads is in Northwest Indiana.

