CHICAGO — A winter storm is moving across Chicagoland Thursday morning, and expected to bring significant snowfall to the area.

A wintry mix of rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain is anticipated in some parts. High temperature of 35 degrees.

Precipitation is expected to impact both morning and afternoon rush hours.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Lake and McHenry counties in Illinois until 9 p.m. Thursday. Three to six inches of snow are possible with 40 mph gusts and ice glaze possible.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued until 9 p.m. Thursday for Cook, DuPage, Will, Grundy, Kane, Kendall and La Salle counties.

A wide range of snow totals is expected throughout these counties, but bulk of these areas will see one to four inches of snow. Winds gusts as high as 40 mph are possible and up to 0.10″ of ice due to freezing rain.

The winter weather is also expected to cause flight delays or cancelations Thursday.

Evening snow chance overnight with an additional lake effect snow chance (highest chance in NW IN). Low temperature of 16 degrees.

