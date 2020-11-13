Windy weekend with wet weather likely

Autumn storm is set to sweep the Midwest this weekend.

We’ve got some high winds on the way this weekend with the strongest on Sunday. Some rain is likely as well. An autumn storm is the driving force behind both.

The area is likely to remain rain-free going into early Saturday afternoon. Our current thinking puts rain into the city starting Saturday afternoon in the 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. range and that the steadiest rainfall is to remain a possibility through 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

But the storm’s backside showers are to continue sweeping the area from time to time into Sunday morning.

Weekend rain probabilities lay out as follows:

Friday Night: 0%

Saturday morning: Under 5%

Saturday afternoon: Increasing to 65%

Saturday night: 90%

Sunday: 25%

Sunday night: 0%

The system’s wind gusts are likely to build to 30-35 mph Saturday afternoon, to 25 to 35 mph Saturday night and 45-55 mph Sunday.

