Windy Wednesday – and beyond

We’ve got a very windy day ahead–and it won’t be the last in the coming week!

Air masses of varying temps do battle here in autumn–thus the wind gusts are to keep coming.

A wind advisory in effect through 7 p.m. Wednesday evening.

In addition a Red Flag Warning will be in effect during the same time-frame and in the general the area along and south of Interstate-80. As high pressure moves off to the East and a cold front approaches from the Northwest, the pressure gradient will strengthen today creating strong southerly winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high has 50 mph Wednesday afternoon.

It’s been dry and humidities remain low. To put gusts topping 50 mph into the mix, as may well happen, suggest outdoor fires may get out of control. It would be best to avoid burning today!

Some estimated gusts in coming days:

Today: 43 to 58 mph

Thursday: 36 in the morning

Friday: 38 to 48 mph

Saturday: 41 to 55 mph

Gusts in Chicago Tuesday hit 45 at O’Hare and 44 at Midway.

For the latest weather updates, go to wgnv.com/weather.