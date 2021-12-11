Windy, mostly cloudy with temps in the upper 30s

Today: Windy and mostly cloudy with falling temps. Chance of AM rain/snow showers. W 25-35, G45-55. Wind Advisory goes until 3p. Air quality in the Good category for today around Chicagoland. Afternoon temps in the mid to upper 30s. 

Tonight: Decreasing clouds and colder. SW 10-15 mph. Lows near freezing
Sunday: Mostly sunny & milder. SW 10-15 mph. Highs in the mid 40s

Extended outlooks calls for a mid-week warm up with temps getting to near record highs in the mid to low 60s by Wednesday. We cool off by next weekend. 

