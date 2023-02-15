Winds gusted well over 50 mph between 5 and 7AM this Wednesday morning at several area airport locations – Midway Airport gusted to 56 mph at 6:43AM, O’Hare hit 54 mph at 6:11AM. North at Rockford winds peaked at 59 mph at 5:54 and Kenosha hit 58 mph at 6:33AM. Valparaiso, IN gusted to 55 mph at 5:41 this morning. The area-wide Wind Advisory continues in effect until noon.
Selected peak gusts (mph) at other area airport locations:
Waukegan…51
Du Page/West Chicago…48
Palwaukee/Wheeling…48
Aurora/Sugar Grove…47
Sterling/Rock falls…47
Rochelle…46
Romeoville/Lewis Univ…45
Freeport…45
Lansing…44
Peru/Ottawa…44