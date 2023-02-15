

Winds gusted well over 50 mph between 5 and 7AM this Wednesday morning at several area airport locations – Midway Airport gusted to 56 mph at 6:43AM, O’Hare hit 54 mph at 6:11AM. North at Rockford winds peaked at 59 mph at 5:54 and Kenosha hit 58 mph at 6:33AM. Valparaiso, IN gusted to 55 mph at 5:41 this morning. The area-wide Wind Advisory continues in effect until noon.

Selected peak gusts (mph) at other area airport locations:

Waukegan…51

Du Page/West Chicago…48

Palwaukee/Wheeling…48

Aurora/Sugar Grove…47

Sterling/Rock falls…47

Rochelle…46

Romeoville/Lewis Univ…45

Freeport…45

Lansing…44

Peru/Ottawa…44





