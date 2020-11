WUUS53 KLOT 102254 SVRLOT ILC031-197-110015- BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 454 PM CST TUE NOV 10 2020 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... WILL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... SOUTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 615 PM CST. * AT 454 PM CST, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM DUPAGE AIRPORT…