CHICAGO — A major winter weather system is inching closer to the Chicago area after dumping feet of snow across the upper Great Plains. However that system is merging with severe rain storms coming off the Gulf which will push the rain/snow line north of Illinois.

While the push from the south will keep winter at bay, it won’t last but for a few days. The front pushing west to east will eventually overtake Chicago and bring more seasonal, chilly temperatures along with a chance for snow.

Those in the Northeast won’t be so lucky as the moisture coming up with the Gulf system means higher chances of heavy snowfall in the coming days.

