Wind gust hits 69 mph at Midway – temps in the upper 30s/wind chills in the 20s

As the low pressure over the northern Great Lakes continues to deepen, cold air rides strong westerly winds into the Chicago area this Sunday afternoon. The peak wind gust so far was recorded at Midway Airport – the anemometer touching on 69 mph shortly before noon. Several other airport locations have experienced gusts over 50 mph.

Temperatures are running in the upper 30s and lower 40s area-wide with wind chills running in the 20s. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for all states surrounding the Great Lakes this afternoon/evening. We still expect to see a few snow showers/flurries across northern Illinois into NW Indiana.

Following is a list of area airport locations with peak wind gusts/and lowest wind chill as of 12:30PM: Airport/peak gust (MPH)/wind chill (degrees F)

Midway…69/28

Aurora/Sugar Grove…59/25

Peru/Ottawa….56/26

Valparaiso IN….55/26

Kankakee….55/25

Palwaukee/Wheeling….54/29

Kenosha WI….53/27

O’Hare….53/25

Morris/Washburn….53/25

Sterling/Rock Falls….52/25

Rockford…51/28

Pontiac….51/26

Lansing….49/26

Romeoville/Lewis Univ….49/25

Rochelle….48/23

Waukegan….48/29

DeKalb….47/24

Rensselaer IN….47/25

Janesville WI….45/25

Freeport….45/23

Gary IN….44/29

Joliet….40/29

Regional weather radar mosaic

“Feels-like” – Wind Chill



