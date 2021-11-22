Wind chills in single-digits at some locations early this Monday morning

Under clear skies and cold Canadian-source high pressure, temperatures fell into the teens and lower 20s across the Chicago area early this Monday morning. Westerly winds 5 to 14 mph were not as strong as expected, but still wind chills dropped into the single-digits and teens. Lowest area airport temperature was 16 at Rochelle with the coldest wind chill 6 degrees at nearby DeKalb.
Following is a list of area airport low temps and coldest wind chills this morning:
Location/lowest temp/coldest wind chill
Rochelle….16/7
Sterling/Rock Falls….18/8
DeKalb…19/6
Rockford….19/12
Aurora/sugar Grove….20/8
Peru/Ottawa….20/10
Freeport….20/11
Romeoville/Lewis Univ…21/11
Morris/Washburn….21/11
Kankakee….21/13
DuPage/West Chicago….21/11
Pontiac….22/12
Waukegan….22/16
Schaumburg….22/14
O’Hare….23/15
Lansing….23/14
Joliet….23/17
Midway….24/15
Palwaukee/Wheeling….24/16
Northerly Island….26/16
NW Indiana:
Valparaiso….22/11
Rennselaer….23/12
Gary….25/14
SE Wisconsin:
Janesville….18/11
Burlington/Lake Geneva….20/9
Kenosha….21/12