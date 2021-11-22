Wind chills in single-digits at some locations early this Monday morning

Under clear skies and cold Canadian-source high pressure, temperatures fell into the teens and lower 20s across the Chicago area early this Monday morning. Westerly winds 5 to 14 mph were not as strong as expected, but still wind chills dropped into the single-digits and teens. Lowest area airport temperature was 16 at Rochelle with the coldest wind chill 6 degrees at nearby DeKalb.

Following is a list of area airport low temps and coldest wind chills this morning:

Location/lowest temp/coldest wind chill

Rochelle….16/7

Sterling/Rock Falls….18/8

DeKalb…19/6

Rockford….19/12

Aurora/sugar Grove….20/8

Peru/Ottawa….20/10

Freeport….20/11

Romeoville/Lewis Univ…21/11

Morris/Washburn….21/11

Kankakee….21/13

DuPage/West Chicago….21/11

Pontiac….22/12

Waukegan….22/16

Schaumburg….22/14

O’Hare….23/15

Lansing….23/14

Joliet….23/17

Midway….24/15

Palwaukee/Wheeling….24/16

Northerly Island….26/16

NW Indiana:

Valparaiso….22/11

Rennselaer….23/12

Gary….25/14

SE Wisconsin:

Janesville….18/11

Burlington/Lake Geneva….20/9

Kenosha….21/12



