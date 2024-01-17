One more frigid morning ahead Wednesday!

While still cold, wind chills could touch 0º or even move slightly above 0º by Wednesday evening for the first time since 3pm last Saturday.

Wind Chill Advisory continues until 9 AM Wednesday

For a third consecutive day, area high temperatures Tuesday were nearly 30 degrees below normal. Gusty winds made it feel much colder despite the day’s 100% sunshine.

Tuesday’s high in Chicago was only 2 degrees, but the cold also reached down into the Southern United States. The high in Little Rock, Arkansas was 23 degrees, where it is usually in the 40s this time of year. Several locations in the southern US hit record cold temps Tuesday morning, Fayetteville, Arkansas was 10 below zero.

Arctic air begins to retreat north and we’re going to see a little bit of relief as we head through Wednesday

There’s a hard freeze warning for the southern U.S. in place down through Texas, and a wind advisory across the southern U.S. as well.

The Wind Chill Advisory is in place until 9 a.m. Wednesday, with wind chills about 20 below zero, but then we’ll start to see them climbing back up into the single-digits.

We also had that winter storm that moved across the area that rode in on that arctic air mass and that brought plenty of snow across the southern and southeast U.S. impacting the Northeast Tuesday night and bringing some snow to those locations, significant snow brought to the mid-south and the eastern U. S. with 12 inches in Faust, North Carolina, nine inches in Knoxville, Tenn. That’s more than they typically get in an entire winter season. That added to all of our snowpack on the ground across the Lower 48— reaching down into Louisiana.

More than half of the country is covered in snow as of Tuesday. That is a record amount for January 16th.

Just two weeks ago, only 20 percent of the U.S. was covered in snow. We’re going to continue to see that potential for snow coming our way over the next couple of days.

Northern Hemisphere Snow and Ice Chart:

Change from December 17, 2023 to January 15, 2024

700+ day streak in the Big Apple without 1”+ of snow comes to an end Tuesday

System in Pacific Northwest on track to bring us snow more snow Wednesday and again Thursday night.

The system impacting the Northwest Tuesday night reaches us by late Wednesday when we will see the potential for the light fluffy type snow, and not the sloppy wet snow that we’ve seen this season. 24 States were under some form of wind chill advisory or warning as of late Tuesday.

SNOWFALL ACCUMULATION POTENTIAL

Light, fluffy snow could cause some slick spots due to the very cold ground

Here’s a model portrayal of how snowfall may layout the next 72 hours:

Intensity of the cold ebbs a bit in the coming days but readings continue well below typical mid/late January norms

It’s been quite a winter in Chicago—we went from having the third-warmest winter open in on record here to 3rd-coldest mid-January period on the books. And while temperatures will stay fairly low for the weekend, we will be in the 30s Monday and Tuesday.

Opening 44 days ranked 3 rd warmest since observations began 153+ years ago.

warmest since observations began 153+ years ago. Past three days rank 3rd coldest since 1871 and coldest such period since 1994, three decades ago.

Forecast highs: How much below normal?

Pattern change to noticeably milder temperatures by next week: some parts of the Chicago area as much as 50+ degrees warmer than the chilliest readings observed recently

DAYS 1-5 TEMP DEPARTURES

DAYS 6-10 TEMP DEPARTURES

DAYS 11-15 TEMP DEPARTURES