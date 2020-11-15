Wind Advisory with gusts in excess of 50 mph today – turning colder with rain showers this morning/snow showers this afternoon

West winds will gust in excess of 50 mph today, as low pressure deepens over the northern Great Lakes. Wind Advisories are in effect for all states bordering the Great Lakes (see brown-shaded areas on map below). Cold air will feed into our area behind a cold front departing to the east with temperatures falling out of the 40s into the 30s and rain showers changing over to snow showers/flurries, especially north of Interstate-80. Watch for flying debris, downed tree limbs and power lines, power outages and travel will be difficult, especially on north-south roadways.

As of 8AM Midway and O’Hare had reported wind gusts to 51 mph and 48 mph respectively. Overnight rainfall totals between a quarter and half-inch will be enhanced by band of rain this morning, followed by possible snow showers/flurries later this morning/afternoon (see weather radar mosaic below). With temps in the 30s and 50 mph-plus winds, wind chills will drop into the 20s this afternoon.

As low pressure pulls off to the northeast, the pressure gradient will slowly ease and winds are expected to gradually diminish later this afternoon/overnight.

Wind Advisories today states surrounding Great Lakes

Weather Radar Mosaic