Wind Advisory/Red Flag Warning this afternoon across the Chicago area

A Wind Advisory will be in effect from noon until 7PM today for the entire Chicago area of northern Illinois and NW Indiana. In addition a Red Flag Warning will be in effect during the same time-frame for in general the area along and south of Interstate-80.

As high pressure moves off to the east and a cold front approaches from the northwest, the pressure gradient will strengthen today creating strong southerly winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high has 50 mph this Wednesday afternoon. The strong winds will blow around unsecured objects, break a few tree limbs, and cause some power outages and difficult driving conditions at times.

In addition the air mass is very dry with relative humidity in the 20 to 30% range which along with the strong winds, temperatures warming into the 70s and dry conditions will greatly enhance any fires that may get started. Any outdoor burning is discouraged actually area-wide today, especially south of Interstate-80 this afternoon/evening.