Wind Advisory most of northern Illinois into northwest Indiana with Lakeshore Flooding in NW Indiana today as cold air rides strong NW winds into the area – Wind Chills in the 20s today and teens overnight

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

With strong northwest winds gusting to 45 mph or higher, a Wind Advisory will be in effect for the Chicago area today – tree limbs may snap off with unsecured objects/tents blown around. Some power outages may occur along with difficult driving conditions especially for high-profile vehicles. Wind Advisories will extend north into Wisconsin and Michigan. Winds should diminish somewhat later this afternoon, but remain gusty 15 -20 mph overnight.

The strong NW winds will build 9 to 15-ft waves on Lake Michigan, causing Lakeshore Flooding along the Lake and Porter County, Indiana Lake Michigan shoreline today – extending north along the Michigan shoreline (see National Weather Service map below).

The advection of very cold air into our area will keep temperatures from rising today – highs struggling to warm out of the 30s, and that combined with the strong winds will produce wind chills in the 20s. Individuals anticipating outdoor activities should dress accordingly. A chilly night is ahead with overnight readings expected to drop into the 20s with subsequent wind chills in the teens for the first time this fall.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News