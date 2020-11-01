Wind Advisory most of northern Illinois into northwest Indiana with Lakeshore Flooding in NW Indiana today as cold air rides strong NW winds into the area – Wind Chills in the 20s today and teens overnight

With strong northwest winds gusting to 45 mph or higher, a Wind Advisory will be in effect for the Chicago area today – tree limbs may snap off with unsecured objects/tents blown around. Some power outages may occur along with difficult driving conditions especially for high-profile vehicles. Wind Advisories will extend north into Wisconsin and Michigan. Winds should diminish somewhat later this afternoon, but remain gusty 15 -20 mph overnight.

The strong NW winds will build 9 to 15-ft waves on Lake Michigan, causing Lakeshore Flooding along the Lake and Porter County, Indiana Lake Michigan shoreline today – extending north along the Michigan shoreline (see National Weather Service map below).

The advection of very cold air into our area will keep temperatures from rising today – highs struggling to warm out of the 30s, and that combined with the strong winds will produce wind chills in the 20s. Individuals anticipating outdoor activities should dress accordingly. A chilly night is ahead with overnight readings expected to drop into the 20s with subsequent wind chills in the teens for the first time this fall.