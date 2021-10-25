Wind Advisory in effect until 3PM, rain, cloudy skies Monday

Today: Periods of rain tapers off into isolated lake effect showers. Wind advisory continues until 3 p.m. Gusty NE 20-30, G45 by the lake. Lakefront Flood Advisory until 11 p.m. Monday night due to strong battering waves. High: 53

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, some clearing in the far western suburbs. Breezy overnight. N 10-20, stronger gusts by the lake. Low: 43

Tuesday: A few possible morning showers, partly cloudy by the afternoon. NE 10-20, decreasing in the afternoon. High: 56

Extended outlook looks dry for Tuesday afternoon and most of Wednesday. Some possible rain returns Wednesday night and last on/off through Friday but warmer temperatures. Drier weather is expected for Halloween weekend. Highs might end up right around 60 in the afternoons but chilly overnight conditions.