Wind Advisory in effect here as cold arctic-source air surges into the Great Lakes/Midwest

A Wind Advisory will be in effect today and tonight across the Chicago area. As a strong cold front approaches from the west, southerly winds will gradually increase this morning into the afternoon, gusting to 45 mph with occasional gusts in excess of 50 mph. As the cold front passes through northeast Illinois later this afternoon into northwest Indiana this evening, winds will shift westerly, continuing to gust in excess of 40 mph tonight. Watch for loose objects and holiday decorations blowing around, tents will be impacted, there could be some power outages and driving will be very difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Temperatures are expected to surge into the 50s ahead of the cold front, dropping quickly through the 40s and 30s later this afternoon and evening, as the leading edge of Arctic air follows the cold front. By midnight tonight readings should be falling through the 20s, and by Thursday morning ranging from single digits in the northwest sections and teens elsewhere with single-digit and sub-zero wind chill.

Note Wind Advisories (brown-shaded areas on the map below) are in effect all the way south into Texas with similarly strong winds in Blizzard-like conditions expected in Minnesota and the Dakotas into Iowa. Strong winds will exist over Wisconsin and Michigan as well.