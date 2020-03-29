Wind Advisory Chicago area-wide in effect until 7PM CDT – gusts to 50 mph

A Wind Advisory will be in effect today across Illinois as well as adjacent Iowa and Indiana into Lower Michigan. Strong southwesterly winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph will gradually shift more westerly this afternoon, tossing around unsecured objects, breaking a few tree limbs, possibly interrupting power and making for difficult driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles.

The center of a deep low pressure system will track northeast through northern Wisconsin and Lake Superior today into the Canadian Ontario province tonight with the associated tight pressure gradient producing the strong winds. As the low pressure draws away to the northeast, winds will become more northwesterly and slowly diminish tonight.