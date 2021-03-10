Wind Advisory Chicago area-wide – gusts to 50 mph possible

Strong southerly winds will strengthen with gusts to 50 mph possible this Wednesday afternoon and evening. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the entire Chicago area of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana from 11AM CST this morning until midnight. Watch out for flying debris, downed tree limbs and power lines. Travel with high-profile vehicles such as semi-truck/trailers and buses will be impacted, especially on east-west highways.

A tight pressure gradient will exist, as the center of a deep low pressure system tracks out of the central plains across Iowa and Wisconsin today and tonight into the Ontario Province of Canada Thursday. Note on the headlined map the areas affected by the strong winds run from New Mexico and western Texas where a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger due to strong winds, and warm dry conditions extends into Wind Advisories (brown-shaded areas) in the central plains across portions of Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. Winter Weather Advisories/Warnings (purple/pink-shaded areas on the headlined map) for from 5 to 9-inches of heavy blowing snow are in effect on the north side of the low pressure system across portions of Wyoming, Nebraska, the Dakotas and Minnesota.