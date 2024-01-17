CHICAGO — Chicagoland, rejoice! Temperatures will finally creep back into the double digits Wednesday.

But it’ll still be pretty frigid out there.

Temperatures remained in the low single digits early Wednesday morning, with a Wind Chill Advisory remaining in effect until 9 a.m. With a steady wind from the southwest, wind chills values remained at -10 to -20 early Wednesday.

The day will remain mostly cloudy, with high temperatures pushing up to around 17 later Wednesday afternoon. Wind chills values will be between -5 and 10.

Meanwhile, the leading edge of some snow is projected to push into Chicagoland after 9 or 10 p.m. Wednesday. It will linger overnight, with some areas possibly getting a couple inches of snow. Then, more snow is possible Thursday night into Friday.

As the weekend approaches, however, we’re inching closer to a significant temperature increase, with lower to mid-30s projected for early next week.

Forecast

TODAY: Wind Chill Advisory until 9 a.m. Increasing clouds, winds W/SW at 10-15 mph, gusts up to 25. High of 17.



TONIGHT: Cloudy, 1-2 inches of snow. Winds W/NW at 5-10 mph, gusts up to 15. Low of 14.



TOMORROW: Cloudy, morning snow, lingering lake-effect snow in NW Indiana. Winds N/NW at 5-10 mph. High of 19.