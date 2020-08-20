Wildfire smoke from the West to spread and create colorful sunsets, sunrises in Midwest

Wow! Check out the expanse of Western wildfire smoke coverage across the country.

Watch this smoke model forecast of just how widely the smoke is to spread through skies across the Lower 48 well into Friday night.

The message here is—get set for colorful sunrises and sunset here in Chicago and across the Midwest. It’s one heck of way for this to happen but continuing proof of the fact we live in an atmosphere which connects us to events some distance away!

Here’s the latest smoke dispersion forecast off the National Weather Service’s high resolution HRRR computer forecast model.

Air Quality Alert: Helpful Sites

Air quality issues as a result of the fires across the West are very real and troublesome.

Check out the situation across a huge swath of California and the satellite images of the mammoth smoke plume out of NASA.

Associated Press Analysis of California Fire Season



The horrendous fire situation in the West has become a near annual ritual and it’s not your imagination if you think the situation is getting worse. It is.

There are currently 360 fires burning across California alone and two dozen of them are “major” blazes.

A cluster of fires burning near California wine country in the area near Napa, Sonoma and Solano has doubled in size since the weekend and has now burned 124,000 acres.

Firefighters report 0% containment.

Blazes near Santa Clara have burned 102,000 acres with only 5% containment reported.

This year to date 300,000 acres have burned in California. By this time a year ago, there had been 4,007 fires there; this year has logged 6,754. The acreage burned has increased by more than five fold in the past half century. Where the five year average of the area burned came in at 236 square miles in 1972–the number has risen to 1,394 square miles in 2019.

The most active seasons are temporarily interrupted by wet periods which only contribute to an increase in grasses and other vegetation which then dry out and burn in subsequently drier seasons.

So what’s going on there? This isn’t just a forest management issue because many of these fires actually start in grasses. And climate change is a significant factor. Hot spells are getting hotter and more frequent.

The AP’s Seth Borenstein offers a fascinating analysis at the complex confluence of factors which come together in California to contribute the horrendous fire seasons that too often are nearly a year long affairs rather than limited to a specific set of months.