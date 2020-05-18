Widespread localized flooding across the Chicago area – Major flooding on some rivers

Watch Live
Two heavy rain events in the past 5 days have saturated soils, flooded low-lying areas, basements, streets, roads, viaducts and streams and caused rapid rises an all area rivers, many in flood. Major Flooding levels are occurring or forecast on segments of the Des Plaines, Illinois, and Mazon Rivers with Moderate Flooding occurring or forecast for segments of the Fox, Kankakee, Des Plaines, the DuPage and East Branch of the DuPage, and the Vermilion Rivers. An areal Flood Warning for a large part of the Chicago area has been extended to 4AM Tuesday morning (broad green-shaded area on the headlined map).

Flooding was already in progress after the first round of downpours with soaked soils, so the second round of 1 to 5-inch+ heavy rains was mostly runoff. Accessing the Community Collaborative Rain Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS), the 5-day rainfall totals eclipsed the 8-inch mark at Oak Lawn (8.33-inches) and Park Ridge (8.03-inches) with many other locations reporting over 7-inches – the top 30 reports listed below.

Following is the latest Hydrologic River Stages and Flood Forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office:

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0    17.82  07 AM Mon   2.90

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     8.00  06 AM Mon   1.62 MODERATE
Gurnee                 7.0     9.45  06 AM Mon   1.55 MODERATE
Lincolnshire          12.5    15.70  07 AM Mon   2.56 MAJOR
Des Plaines           15.0    19.37  07 AM Mon   3.35 MAJOR
River Forest          16.0    17.38  07 AM Mon   3.97 MODERATE
Riverside              7.5     9.94  07 AM Mon   2.47 MAJOR

Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5    11.08  06 AM Mon   0.98 MODERATE
Montgomery            13.5    14.61  07 AM Mon   0.97 MINOR
Dayton                12.0    15.76  07 AM Mon   3.21 MODERATE

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    22.21  06 AM Mon   3.09 MODERATE

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5    13.64  07 AM Mon   2.11 MINOR

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0    13.33  07 AM Mon   1.21 MINOR
Shorewood              6.5     9.47  07 AM Mon   2.42 MODERATE

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0    11.20  06 AM Mon   1.60 MINOR
Foresman              18.0    14.72  07 AM Mon   2.09
Chebanse              16.0    14.17  07 AM Mon   4.57
Iroquois              18.0    15.93  07 AM Mon   3.59 MINOR

Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0    19.34  07 AM Mon   9.24 MINOR

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     8.57  07 AM Mon   0.42
Kouts                 11.0     9.85  07 AM Mon   0.59
Shelby                10.5    11.16  07 AM Mon   0.18 MODERATE
Momence                5.0     6.65  07 AM Mon   1.80 MODERATE
Wilmington             6.5     8.76  07 AM Mon   4.22 MODERATE

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0    11.79  06 AM Mon   6.45

Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0    10.99  07 AM Mon   7.12

Munster (H            12.0    13.74  07 AM Mon   4.73
South Holland         16.5    15.06  07 AM Mon   4.47

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0    16.32  07 AM Mon   9.32 MAJOR

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0    15.37  07 AM Mon   9.63 MODERATE
Leonore               16.0    20.13  07 AM Mon  10.67 MODERATE

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0    21.67  07 AM Mon   6.11 MAJOR
Ottawa               463.0   468.12  06 AM Mon   3.55 MAJOR
La Salle              20.0    27.24  07 AM Mon   2.17 MAJOR

S Branch Kishwaukee River
DeKalb                10.0     8.80  07 AM Mon   1.53

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     8.78  06 AM Mon   1.16 MINOR
Perryville            12.0    15.49  06 AM Mon   2.43 MINOR

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    10.20  07 AM Mon   0.86

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     6.85  06 AM Mon   1.05
Latham Park            9.0     7.25  06 AM Mon   0.96
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0     3.79  07 AM Mon   0.59
Byron                 13.0    12.14  07 AM Mon   1.19 MINOR
Dixon                 16.0    13.94  06 AM Mon   0.28

Top 30 local CoCoRaHS 5-day rainfall totals (in inches May 14 - May 18)

Oak Lawn 0.5 SSW... 8.33
Park Ridge 0.7 WNW...8.03
Bridgeview 1.3 NNW...7.98
Harwood Heights 0.4 NNE...7.82
Oak Park 1.5 S...7.81
Elgin 2.5 W...7.73
Chicago 6.3 NW...7.68
Oak Park 1.3 NNE...7.63
St. Charles 6.0 NW...7.63
Oak Lawn 1.6 WNW...7.46
Hoffman Estates 0.6 ESE...7.37
Chicago 6.4 NNE...7.35
Rogers Park 0.6 ESE...7.35
Wheaton 2.0 NNE...7.32
Streamwood 0.6 W...7.31
Lombard 1.2 E...7.29
St. Charles 0.1 E...7.28
Elmhurst 0.8 ESE...7.27
Park Ridge 0.5 SSW...7.23
Morton Grove 1.2 WNW...7.18
Schaumburg 2.0 E...7.17
Oak Lawn 0.8 WSW...7.17
Cary 0.5 SSW...7.14
Medinah 1.0 SSW...7.10
Hoffman Estates 4.6 W...7.08
Geneva 1.3 SSW...7.07
Mount Prospect 1.3 SSE...7.05
Batavia 1.5 WNW...7.03
Elk Grove Village 0.6 ESE...7.00
Lombard 1.0 NNW...6.96

