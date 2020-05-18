Widespread localized flooding across the Chicago area – Major flooding on some rivers

Two heavy rain events in the past 5 days have saturated soils, flooded low-lying areas, basements, streets, roads, viaducts and streams and caused rapid rises an all area rivers, many in flood. Major Flooding levels are occurring or forecast on segments of the Des Plaines, Illinois, and Mazon Rivers with Moderate Flooding occurring or forecast for segments of the Fox, Kankakee, Des Plaines, the DuPage and East Branch of the DuPage, and the Vermilion Rivers. An areal Flood Warning for a large part of the Chicago area has been extended to 4AM Tuesday morning (broad green-shaded area on the headlined map).

Flooding was already in progress after the first round of downpours with soaked soils, so the second round of 1 to 5-inch+ heavy rains was mostly runoff. Accessing the Community Collaborative Rain Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS), the 5-day rainfall totals eclipsed the 8-inch mark at Oak Lawn (8.33-inches) and Park Ridge (8.03-inches) with many other locations reporting over 7-inches – the top 30 reports listed below.

Following is the latest Hydrologic River Stages and Flood Forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office:

Hydrologic Summary National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL 730 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020 Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood Stage Today Change Forecast North Branch Chicago River Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 17.82 07 AM Mon 2.90 Des Plaines River Russell 7.0 8.00 06 AM Mon 1.62 MODERATE Gurnee 7.0 9.45 06 AM Mon 1.55 MODERATE Lincolnshire 12.5 15.70 07 AM Mon 2.56 MAJOR Des Plaines 15.0 19.37 07 AM Mon 3.35 MAJOR River Forest 16.0 17.38 07 AM Mon 3.97 MODERATE Riverside 7.5 9.94 07 AM Mon 2.47 MAJOR Fox River Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 11.08 06 AM Mon 0.98 MODERATE Montgomery 13.5 14.61 07 AM Mon 0.97 MINOR Dayton 12.0 15.76 07 AM Mon 3.21 MODERATE East Branch Du Page River Bolingbrook 19.5 22.21 06 AM Mon 3.09 MODERATE West Branch Du Page River Warrenville 11.5 13.64 07 AM Mon 2.11 MINOR Du Page River Plainfield 12.0 13.33 07 AM Mon 1.21 MINOR Shorewood 6.5 9.47 07 AM Mon 2.42 MODERATE Iroquois River Rensselaer 12.0 11.20 06 AM Mon 1.60 MINOR Foresman 18.0 14.72 07 AM Mon 2.09 Chebanse 16.0 14.17 07 AM Mon 4.57 Iroquois 18.0 15.93 07 AM Mon 3.59 MINOR Sugar Creek Milford 18.0 19.34 07 AM Mon 9.24 MINOR Kankakee River Dunns Bridge 10.0 8.57 07 AM Mon 0.42 Kouts 11.0 9.85 07 AM Mon 0.59 Shelby 10.5 11.16 07 AM Mon 0.18 MODERATE Momence 5.0 6.65 07 AM Mon 1.80 MODERATE Wilmington 6.5 8.76 07 AM Mon 4.22 MODERATE Thorn Creek Thornton 10.0 11.79 06 AM Mon 6.45 Little Calumet River Dyer 12.0 10.99 07 AM Mon 7.12 Munster (H 12.0 13.74 07 AM Mon 4.73 South Holland 16.5 15.06 07 AM Mon 4.47 Mazon River Coal City 12.0 16.32 07 AM Mon 9.32 MAJOR Vermilion River Pontiac 14.0 15.37 07 AM Mon 9.63 MODERATE Leonore 16.0 20.13 07 AM Mon 10.67 MODERATE Upper Illinois River Morris 16.0 21.67 07 AM Mon 6.11 MAJOR Ottawa 463.0 468.12 06 AM Mon 3.55 MAJOR La Salle 20.0 27.24 07 AM Mon 2.17 MAJOR S Branch Kishwaukee River DeKalb 10.0 8.80 07 AM Mon 1.53 Kishwaukee River Belvidere 9.0 8.78 06 AM Mon 1.16 MINOR Perryville 12.0 15.49 06 AM Mon 2.43 MINOR Pecatonica River Shirland 12.0 10.20 07 AM Mon 0.86 Rock River Rockton 10.0 6.85 06 AM Mon 1.05 Latham Park 9.0 7.25 06 AM Mon 0.96 Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 3.79 07 AM Mon 0.59 Byron 13.0 12.14 07 AM Mon 1.19 MINOR Dixon 16.0 13.94 06 AM Mon 0.28 Top 30 local CoCoRaHS 5-day rainfall totals (in inches May 14 - May 18) Oak Lawn 0.5 SSW... 8.33 Park Ridge 0.7 WNW...8.03 Bridgeview 1.3 NNW...7.98 Harwood Heights 0.4 NNE...7.82 Oak Park 1.5 S...7.81 Elgin 2.5 W...7.73 Chicago 6.3 NW...7.68 Oak Park 1.3 NNE...7.63 St. Charles 6.0 NW...7.63 Oak Lawn 1.6 WNW...7.46 Hoffman Estates 0.6 ESE...7.37 Chicago 6.4 NNE...7.35 Rogers Park 0.6 ESE...7.35 Wheaton 2.0 NNE...7.32 Streamwood 0.6 W...7.31 Lombard 1.2 E...7.29 St. Charles 0.1 E...7.28 Elmhurst 0.8 ESE...7.27 Park Ridge 0.5 SSW...7.23 Morton Grove 1.2 WNW...7.18 Schaumburg 2.0 E...7.17 Oak Lawn 0.8 WSW...7.17 Cary 0.5 SSW...7.14 Medinah 1.0 SSW...7.10 Hoffman Estates 4.6 W...7.08 Geneva 1.3 SSW...7.07 Mount Prospect 1.3 SSE...7.05 Batavia 1.5 WNW...7.03 Elk Grove Village 0.6 ESE...7.00 Lombard 1.0 NNW...6.96