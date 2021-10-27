Widespread light to moderate frost this Wednesday morning

Temperatures dropped into the 30s, resulting in widespread frost across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana early this Wednesday morning. As cool high pressure moved into the area there were patches of high thin cirrus clouds, but radiational heat loss was strong along with light winds. With most readings in the low to mid 30s at least a moderate frost probably occurred in many areas, since temperatures are taken about 4 feet above the ground and readings at the surface are a few degrees cooler.

Coldest airport area temperatures were 31 degrees at Aurora/Sugar Grove and Valparaiso. Following is a list of area airport low temperatures this morning:

Location/Low Temp

Aurora/Sugar Grove….31

Du Page/West Chicago….32

Joliet….32

DeKalb….33

Freeport….33

Rochelle….34

Lansing….34

Morris/Washburn….34

Romeoville/Lewis Univ….35

Rockford….35

Schaumburg….35

Kankakee…36

Palwaukee/Wheeling….36

Pontiac….37

Peru/Ottawa….37

Sterling/Rock Falls….37

O’Hare….38

Midway….39

Waukegan….41

Indiana:

Valparaiso….31

Rennselaer….32

Gary….34

Wisconsin:

Burlington/Lake Geneva….30

Janesville….32

Kenosha….36



