Widespread icing conditions across the Chicago area until midnight tonight

Widespread icing conditions due to freezing drizzle or light freezing rain looks to create at least spotty slick roads, streets, driveways and sidewalks across the Chicago area later this afternoon into the overnight hours. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect area-wide until midnight CST tonight. Similar Advisories are in effect for adjacent areas in southern Wisconsin, western and central Illinois and eastern Iowa, as well as northern Indiana and southern Lower Michigan (see purple-shaded area on the map below).

A strong southerly flow of warm air is being lifted aloft over the cold air in place (air temps in the upper 20s). With a cold front approaching from the west, light rain or drizzle will likely develop, falling into the colder air and depositing on the pavement or other surfaces. These conditions will very likely create glazing and very slick conditions in many areas. If you’re out and about watch your step and be very careful driving.



The cold front should sweep through from west to east after midnight, carrying the precipitation with it and pushing well east into Indiana and Michigan by Sunday morning.