Widespread frost across the Chicago area this Monday morning

Under clear skies, light winds and cool high pressure centered overhead, temperatures dropped into the upper 20as and lower 30s at many Chicago area locations causing a widespread frost away from the city. Low temperature at Chicago’s official O’Hare International Airport observing site was 38-degrees and Midway Airport bottomed-out at 36-degrees. The lowest area airport reading was 28-degrees at Rochelle and Aurora/Sugar Grove.
Following is a list of low temperatures at Chicago-area airport locations this Monday morning: Location/low temp
Aurora/Sugar Grove…28
Rochelle…28
Sterling/Rock Falls…29
Pontiac…30
Lansing…30
Kankakee…30
Joliet…31
Romeoville/Lewis Univ…31
Morris/Washburn…32
DeKalb…32
Schaumburg…32
DuPage/West Chicago…32
Freeport…32
Waukegan…32
Palwaukee/Wheeling…33
Ottawa/Peru…34
Rockford…34
Midway…36
O’Hare…38
Gary, IN…32
Rennselear IN…32
Valparaiso IN…37
Burlington WI…29
Janesville WI…32
Kenosha WI…32
Milwaukee WI…36