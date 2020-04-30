Widespread flooding occurring or forecast for many Chicago-area rivers

Rainfall totals of 2 to 5-inches in the past 48 hours have caused rapid rises on Chicago-area rivers, especially downstream from McHenry and Lake into Cook Counties, IL where greatest rainfall was reported. Rain was still falling in Lake and Cook Counties this morning. A few of the higher 48-hour storm total reports – Lake Villa and Fox Lake Hills recorded 4.50-inches, Long Lake 4.22, Round Lake 4.12, Cedar Lake 3.91, Oak Park and Palos Park 3.70, and Gurnee and Grandwood Park 3.67-inches.

Moderate Flooding is forecast to occur on the Illinois River at LaSalle and Morris, The Fox River at Algonquin, the Kankakee River at Shelby, and the Des Plaines River at Russell, Gurnee, Lincolnshire and Riverside. Minor flooding has been reported or is forecast to occur on other segments of the aforementioned rivers as well as many others. Flood Advisories are up on many rivers forecast to crest at or just below bankfull.

Rivers under Flood Warnings or Advisories are denoted by light green on the headlined map. Below is the latest River stage/flood Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service…

Hydrologic Summary National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL 730 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020 Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood Stage Today Change Forecast North Branch Chicago River Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 15.61 07 AM Thu 2.87 ADVISORY Des Plaines River Russell 7.0 7.92 06 AM Thu 2.42 MODERATE Gurnee 7.0 8.57 06 AM Thu 3.89 MODERATE Lincolnshire 12.5 13.11 07 AM Thu 4.49 MODERATE Des Plaines 15.0 15.33 07 AM Thu 5.19 MINOR River Forest 16.0 11.73 07 AM Thu 4.94 ADVISORY Riverside 7.5 6.98 07 AM Thu 2.63 MODERATE Fox River Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 9.79 06 AM Thu 2.88 MODERATE Montgomery 13.5 13.91 07 AM Thu 1.90 MINOR Dayton 12.0 12.54 07 AM Thu 4.67 MINOR East Branch Du Page River Bolingbrook 19.5 19.74 06 AM Thu 2.84 MINOR West Branch Du Page River Warrenville 11.5 11.76 06 AM Thu 2.85 MINOR Du Page River Plainfield 12.0 11.48 07 AM Thu 2.81 ADVISORY Shorewood 6.5 6.60 07 AM Thu 3.35 MINOR Iroquois River Rensselaer 12.0 7.92 06 AM Thu 2.56 Foresman 18.0 12.95 07 AM Thu 5.01 Chebanse 16.0 10.16 07 AM Thu 3.66 Iroquois 18.0 13.55 07 AM Thu 5.15 Sugar Creek Milford 18.0 15.76 07 AM Thu 8.52 ADVISORY Kankakee River Dunns Bridge 10.0 8.55 07 AM Thu 1.21 Kouts 11.0 10.03 07 AM Thu 1.86 Shelby 10.5 10.85 07 AM Thu 2.15 MODERATE Momence 5.0 4.92 07 AM Thu 1.58 MINOR Wilmington 6.5 5.90 07 AM Thu 2.52 MINOR Thorn Creek Thornton 10.0 11.32 06 AM Thu 4.75 MINOR Little Calumet River Dyer 12.0 8.96 07 AM Thu 4.60 Munster (H 12.0 12.72 07 AM Thu 4.03 MINOR South Holland 16.5 14.28 07 AM Thu 3.24 Mazon River Coal City 12.0 12.01 07 AM Thu 6.95 MINOR Vermilion River Pontiac 14.0 13.06 07 AM Thu 6.51 ADVISORY Leonore 16.0 20.15 07 AM Thu 9.65 MINOR Upper Illinois River Morris 16.0 15.95 07 AM Thu 7.28 MODERATE Ottawa 463.0 464.00 06 AM Thu 3.77 MINOR La Salle 20.0 22.84 07 AM Thu 4.85 MODERATE S Branch Kishwaukee River DeKalb 10.0 6.58 07 AM Thu 2.00 Kishwaukee River Belvidere 9.0 6.68 06 AM Thu 1.98 ADVISORY Perryville 12.0 10.50 06 AM Thu 2.13 Pecatonica River Shirland 12.0 8.96 07 AM Thu 0.44 Rock River Rockton 10.0 6.77 06 AM Thu 0.73 Latham Park 9.0 7.01 06 AM Thu 0.71 Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 M M M Byron 13.0 10.10 07 AM Thu 1.06 ADVISORY Dixon 16.0 11.76 06 AM Thu 0.91