Widespread flooding occurring or forecast for many Chicago-area rivers

Weather

Rainfall totals of 2 to 5-inches in the past 48 hours have caused rapid rises on Chicago-area rivers, especially downstream from McHenry and Lake into Cook Counties, IL where greatest rainfall was reported. Rain was still falling in Lake and Cook Counties this morning.  A few of the higher 48-hour storm total reports – Lake Villa and Fox Lake Hills recorded 4.50-inches, Long Lake 4.22, Round Lake 4.12, Cedar Lake 3.91, Oak Park and Palos Park 3.70, and Gurnee and Grandwood Park  3.67-inches.

Moderate Flooding is forecast to occur on the Illinois River at LaSalle and Morris, The Fox River at Algonquin, the Kankakee River at Shelby, and the Des Plaines River at Russell, Gurnee, Lincolnshire and Riverside. Minor flooding has been reported or is forecast to occur on other segments of the aforementioned rivers as well as many others. Flood Advisories are up on many rivers forecast to crest at or just below bankfull.

Rivers under Flood Warnings or Advisories are denoted by light green on the headlined map. Below is the latest River stage/flood Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service…


Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0    15.61  07 AM Thu   2.87 ADVISORY

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     7.92  06 AM Thu   2.42 MODERATE
Gurnee                 7.0     8.57  06 AM Thu   3.89 MODERATE
Lincolnshire          12.5    13.11  07 AM Thu   4.49 MODERATE
Des Plaines           15.0    15.33  07 AM Thu   5.19 MINOR
River Forest          16.0    11.73  07 AM Thu   4.94 ADVISORY
Riverside              7.5     6.98  07 AM Thu   2.63 MODERATE

Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5     9.79  06 AM Thu   2.88 MODERATE
Montgomery            13.5    13.91  07 AM Thu   1.90 MINOR
Dayton                12.0    12.54  07 AM Thu   4.67 MINOR

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    19.74  06 AM Thu   2.84 MINOR

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5    11.76  06 AM Thu   2.85 MINOR

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0    11.48  07 AM Thu   2.81 ADVISORY
Shorewood              6.5     6.60  07 AM Thu   3.35 MINOR

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     7.92  06 AM Thu   2.56
Foresman              18.0    12.95  07 AM Thu   5.01
Chebanse              16.0    10.16  07 AM Thu   3.66
Iroquois              18.0    13.55  07 AM Thu   5.15

Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0    15.76  07 AM Thu   8.52 ADVISORY

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     8.55  07 AM Thu   1.21
Kouts                 11.0    10.03  07 AM Thu   1.86
Shelby                10.5    10.85  07 AM Thu   2.15 MODERATE
Momence                5.0     4.92  07 AM Thu   1.58 MINOR
Wilmington             6.5     5.90  07 AM Thu   2.52 MINOR

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0    11.32  06 AM Thu   4.75 MINOR

Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     8.96  07 AM Thu   4.60

Munster (H            12.0    12.72  07 AM Thu   4.03 MINOR
South Holland         16.5    14.28  07 AM Thu   3.24

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0    12.01  07 AM Thu   6.95 MINOR

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0    13.06  07 AM Thu   6.51 ADVISORY
Leonore               16.0    20.15  07 AM Thu   9.65 MINOR

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0    15.95  07 AM Thu   7.28 MODERATE
Ottawa               463.0   464.00  06 AM Thu   3.77 MINOR
La Salle              20.0    22.84  07 AM Thu   4.85 MODERATE

S Branch Kishwaukee River
DeKalb                10.0     6.58  07 AM Thu   2.00

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     6.68  06 AM Thu   1.98 ADVISORY
Perryville            12.0    10.50  06 AM Thu   2.13

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0     8.96  07 AM Thu   0.44

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     6.77  06 AM Thu   0.73
Latham Park            9.0     7.01  06 AM Thu   0.71
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0        M  M              M
Byron                 13.0    10.10  07 AM Thu   1.06 ADVISORY
Dixon                 16.0    11.76  06 AM Thu   0.91

