Widely scattered thunderstorms this Friday afternoon/evening to have little or no impact on area rivers/streams

There will be about a 10 to 20 percent chance of thunderstorms occurring within 12 miles of a given location ahead of a cold front that will move southeast across northern Illinois this Friday afternoon into northwest Indiana this evening (see brown-shaded area on the thunderstorm outlook map below). The National Storm Prediction Center has the Chicago area in a Marginal Risk for any of the thunderstorms possibly producing damaging winds or large hail (dark green-shaded area on the severe weather outlook map below).

Chicago-area rivers will be largely unaffected by the widely scattered t-storms – continuing a slow steady decline. The segment of the Illinois River from Starved Rock to LaSalle will fall from Minor Flooding today to below flood Saturday morning.

The Hydrologic Summary of river stages and flood forecast issued earlier this Friday morning by the Chicago National Weather Service is provided below.

Thunderstorm Outlook Friday Afternoon

Risk of Severe Storms Friday Afternoon/Evening

Hydrologic Summary National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL 730 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020 Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood Stage Today Change Forecast North Branch Chicago River Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 11.21 07 AM Fri 0.07 Des Plaines River Russell 7.0 2.86 06 AM Fri -0.01 Gurnee 7.0 3.00 06 AM Fri -0.16 Lincolnshire 12.5 7.54 07 AM Fri -0.17 Des Plaines 15.0 9.08 07 AM Fri -0.21 River Forest 16.0 5.34 07 AM Fri -0.55 Riverside 7.5 3.02 07 AM Fri -0.26 Fox River Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 7.74 06 AM Fri -0.18 Montgomery 13.5 12.14 07 AM Fri -0.22 Dayton 12.0 8.30 07 AM Fri -0.70 East Branch Du Page River Bolingbrook 19.5 15.08 06 AM Fri -0.07 West Branch Du Page River Warrenville 11.5 7.87 07 AM Fri -0.11 Du Page River Plainfield 12.0 7.09 07 AM Fri -0.06 Shorewood 6.5 2.64 07 AM Fri 0.00 Iroquois River Rensselaer 12.0 5.27 06 AM Fri 0.04 Foresman 18.0 7.79 07 AM Fri 0.00 Chebanse 16.0 5.18 07 AM Fri 0.05 Iroquois 18.0 7.92 07 AM Fri -0.09 Sugar Creek Milford 18.0 6.79 07 AM Fri 1.60 Kankakee River Dunns Bridge 10.0 6.18 07 AM Fri -0.20 Kouts 11.0 7.08 07 AM Fri -0.20 Shelby 10.5 8.33 07 AM Fri -0.18 Momence 5.0 3.25 07 AM Fri -0.11 Wilmington 6.5 2.53 07 AM Fri -0.01 Thorn Creek Thornton 10.0 2.99 06 AM Fri -0.04 Little Calumet River Dyer 12.0 2.26 07 AM Fri -0.03 Munster (H 12.0 5.81 07 AM Fri 0.00 South Holland 16.5 5.96 07 AM Fri -0.25 Mazon River Coal City 12.0 2.22 07 AM Fri -0.06 Vermilion River Pontiac 14.0 4.15 07 AM Fri 0.04 Leonore 16.0 5.47 07 AM Fri -0.05 Upper Illinois River Morris 16.0 6.98 07 AM Fri 0.05 Ottawa 463.0 459.67 06 AM Fri -0.01 La Salle 20.0 20.48 07 AM Fri -0.72 MINOR S Branch Kishwaukee River DeKalb 10.0 3.63 07 AM Fri -0.06 Kishwaukee River Belvidere 9.0 2.85 06 AM Fri -0.13 Perryville 12.0 7.28 06 AM Fri -0.10 Pecatonica River Shirland 12.0 10.24 07 AM Fri -0.20 Rock River Rockton 10.0 7.66 06 AM Fri -0.18 Latham Park 9.0 6.95 06 AM Fri -0.02 Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 3.18 07 AM Fri 0.36 Byron 13.0 9.19 07 AM Fri -0.12 Dixon 16.0 11.27 06 AM Fri -0.11