Widely scattered thunderstorms this Friday afternoon/evening to have little or no impact on area rivers/streams

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

There will be about a 10 to 20 percent chance of thunderstorms occurring within 12 miles of a given location ahead of a cold front that will move southeast across northern Illinois this Friday afternoon into northwest Indiana this evening (see brown-shaded area on the thunderstorm outlook map below). The National Storm Prediction Center has the Chicago area in a Marginal Risk for any of the thunderstorms possibly producing damaging winds or large hail (dark green-shaded area on the severe weather outlook map below).

Chicago-area rivers will be largely unaffected by the widely scattered t-storms – continuing a slow steady decline. The segment of the Illinois River from Starved Rock to LaSalle will fall from Minor Flooding today to below flood Saturday morning.

The Hydrologic Summary of river stages and flood forecast issued earlier this Friday morning by the Chicago National Weather Service is provided below.

Thunderstorm Outlook Friday Afternoon
Risk of Severe Storms Friday Afternoon/Evening

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0    11.21  07 AM Fri   0.07

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     2.86  06 AM Fri  -0.01
Gurnee                 7.0     3.00  06 AM Fri  -0.16
Lincolnshire          12.5     7.54  07 AM Fri  -0.17
Des Plaines           15.0     9.08  07 AM Fri  -0.21
River Forest          16.0     5.34  07 AM Fri  -0.55
Riverside              7.5     3.02  07 AM Fri  -0.26

Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5     7.74  06 AM Fri  -0.18
Montgomery            13.5    12.14  07 AM Fri  -0.22
Dayton                12.0     8.30  07 AM Fri  -0.70

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    15.08  06 AM Fri  -0.07

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     7.87  07 AM Fri  -0.11

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     7.09  07 AM Fri  -0.06
Shorewood              6.5     2.64  07 AM Fri   0.00

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     5.27  06 AM Fri   0.04
Foresman              18.0     7.79  07 AM Fri   0.00
Chebanse              16.0     5.18  07 AM Fri   0.05
Iroquois              18.0     7.92  07 AM Fri  -0.09

Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     6.79  07 AM Fri   1.60

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     6.18  07 AM Fri  -0.20
Kouts                 11.0     7.08  07 AM Fri  -0.20
Shelby                10.5     8.33  07 AM Fri  -0.18
Momence                5.0     3.25  07 AM Fri  -0.11
Wilmington             6.5     2.53  07 AM Fri  -0.01

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     2.99  06 AM Fri  -0.04

Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     2.26  07 AM Fri  -0.03

Munster (H            12.0     5.81  07 AM Fri   0.00
South Holland         16.5     5.96  07 AM Fri  -0.25

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     2.22  07 AM Fri  -0.06

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     4.15  07 AM Fri   0.04
Leonore               16.0     5.47  07 AM Fri  -0.05

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0     6.98  07 AM Fri   0.05
Ottawa               463.0   459.67  06 AM Fri  -0.01
La Salle              20.0    20.48  07 AM Fri  -0.72 MINOR

S Branch Kishwaukee River
DeKalb                10.0     3.63  07 AM Fri  -0.06

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     2.85  06 AM Fri  -0.13
Perryville            12.0     7.28  06 AM Fri  -0.10

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    10.24  07 AM Fri  -0.20

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     7.66  06 AM Fri  -0.18
Latham Park            9.0     6.95  06 AM Fri  -0.02
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0     3.18  07 AM Fri   0.36
Byron                 13.0     9.19  07 AM Fri  -0.12
Dixon                 16.0    11.27  06 AM Fri  -0.11

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News