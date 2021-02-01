Wide-spread weekend snowfall 6-12 inches across Chicago area

CHICAGO — The official two-day (Saturday, Sunday) snowfall for Chicago was 10.8 inches recorded at the O’Hare International Airport observing site.

According to the Chicago National Weather Service, this was the largest snowfall event in five years, since November 20-21, 2015 (11.2 inches).

This was also the second snow event in excess of six inches within the week and the last time that occurred was in Jan. 2014.

Last of all, the 16.8 inches from Jan 25-31 was the snowiest week in six years since Feb. 1-7, 2015 (19.9 inches).

Official stations are also located in Rockford which recorded 6.8 inches at the Rockford International Airport, 12.9 inches at the Chicago Forecast office in Romeoville/Lewis University, and 11.3 inches observed near the Chicago Midway International Airport.

A list of area two-day snowfall totals six-inches or greater compiled from the Community Collaborative Rain Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRahs) highlights the greatest amount of two-day snowfall was 15.3 inches recorded at Bult Field/Monee and 14.9 inches at Amboy.

Bult Field-Monee 4.9 SE 15.3 Amboy 0.5 SSW 14.9 Harwood Heights 0.4 NNE 13.8 Elmhurst 0.8 ESE 13.5 Crete 2.6 E 13.4 Oak Park 1.5 S 13.0 Downers Grove 0.4 NNE 12.7 Evanston 0.8 ESE 12.4 Bannockburn 0.5 ESE 12.4 Peotone 0.4 ENE 12.4 Oak Park 1.0 SW 12.0 Highwood 0.9 S 11.8 Park Forest 0.8 NNE 11.7 Lincolnwood 1.8 E 11.5 New Lenox 1.8 SE 11.5 Homer Glen 0.7 NNE 11.5 Lindenhurst 0.7 NNW 11.4 Mokena 1.3 W 11.4 Long Lake 0.4 S 11.3 Oak Park 1.3 NNE 11.2 Riverwoods 0.4 ENE 11.2 Gurnee 1.6 W 11.2 Homewood 0.1 ESE 11.1 Algonquin 0.7 N 11.1 Franklin Park 0.5 SSE 11.0 Wheaton 2.0 NNE 11.0 Lockport 1.3 SE 11.0 New Lenox 3.3 E 11.0 Burr Ridge 1.9 SW 10.9 Evanston 0.6 S 10.8 Medinah 1.0 SSW 10.8 Oak Lawn 0.5 SSW 10.5 Bolingbrook 2.7 NE 10.5 Buffalo Grove 1.5 N 10.4 Mundelein 0.5 NNE 10.3 Schaumburg 2.0 E 10.0 Park Forest 0.7 WNW 10.0 Somonauk 1.9 NE 10.0 Naperville 0.5 NW 10.0 Plainfield 4.8 SW 10.0 Oak Lawn 0.8 WSW 9.9 Park Ridge 0.5 SSW 9.8 Oak Lawn 1.6 WNW 9.6 Elk Grove Village 0.6 ESE 9.5 Countryside 0.8 ENE 9.5 Lisle 0.5 WSW 9.5 Elk Grove Village 2.2 WSW 9.1 Waukegan 2.2 N 9.1 Palos Park 1.3 SW 9.0 Oak Forest 0.6 N 9.0 Cary 0.5 SSW 9.0 St. Charles 0.1 E 8.8 Marengo 0.7 NNW 8.7 Bridgeview 1.3 NNW 8.5 La Grange Park 0.7 SSW 8.5 Roselle 1.2 ESE 8.5 Hoffman Estates 1.6 SE 8.3 Palatine 1.3 E 8.2 Belvidere 5.0 NNW 8.0 Elmhurst 0.4 SW 8.0 Glen Ellyn 1.1 WSW 8.0 West Chicago 3.5 SE 8.0 Elgin 1.0 S 8.0 St. Charles 6.0 NW 8.0 Cortland 0.3 SSW 7.7 Naperville 4.0 SSW 7.7 Crystal Lake 1.0 WSW 7.6 Palatine 1.4 NNE 7.5 Carbon Hill 3.1 N 7.4 Aurora 2.8 WSW 7.4 Bull Valley 2.5 WNW 7.4 Rockford 1.5 ENE 7.4 Elgin 2.5 W 7.1 Oswego 2.4 SSW 7.0 Morris 6.4 ESE 6.9 Geneva 1.0 SSW 6.9 Ashkum 5.6 E 6.8 Geneva 3.9 WSW 6.7 Batavia 3.4 WSW 6.6 Plainfield 3.8 NNW 6.6 West Chicago 3.5 NNE 6.5 Morris 5.9 ESE 6.5 Batavia 0.7 WSW 6.3 Geneva 1.3 SSW 6.3 Montgomery 0.8 SSE 6.3 Rockford 3.8 NNW 6.3 North Aurora 1.5 NE 6.3 Batavia 1.5 WNW 6.1 Capron 0.1 N 6.0 Aurora 3.6 SE 6.0 McHenry 2.4 E 6.0 Wilmington 2.6 SE 6.0 New Lenox 2.0 ESE 6.0

St. John 2.8 SE 12.5 Dyer 1.0 WNW 12.1 De Motte 0.8 NNW 11.2 St. John 0.2 WSW 11.2 La Porte 1.6 SW 11.0 Crown Point 1.1 N 10.9 Munster 1.5 NNW 10.4 Wheatfield 2.8 S 9.5 Lowell 3.1 NNW 9.3 Hobart 1.1 S 9.2 Rensselaer 1.9 SSW 9.0 De Motte 5.9 S 9.0 Remington 0.3 N 9.0 Valparaiso 5.5 SSW 9.0 West Lafayette 5.9 N 9.0 Bluffton 0.9 SE 9.0 Logansport 0.6 E 8.9 Fort Wayne 9.1 SE 8.5 (KC9IYD)Kokomo 4.0 WNW 8.5 Wanatah 4.4 ESE 8.5 Valparaiso 0.9 NNW 8.4 Huntington 0.3 W 8.3 Hebron 3.7 NE 8.3