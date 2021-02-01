Wide-spread weekend snowfall 6-12 inches across Chicago area

CHICAGO — The official two-day (Saturday, Sunday) snowfall for Chicago was 10.8 inches recorded at the O’Hare International Airport observing site.
According to the Chicago National Weather Service, this was the largest snowfall event in five years, since November 20-21, 2015 (11.2 inches).
This was also the second snow event in excess of six inches within the week and the last time that occurred was in Jan. 2014.
Last of all, the 16.8 inches from Jan 25-31 was the snowiest week in six years since Feb. 1-7, 2015 (19.9 inches).
Official stations are also located in Rockford which recorded 6.8 inches at the Rockford International Airport, 12.9 inches at the Chicago Forecast office in Romeoville/Lewis University, and 11.3 inches observed near the Chicago Midway International Airport.
A list of area two-day snowfall totals six-inches or greater compiled from the Community Collaborative Rain Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRahs) highlights the greatest amount of two-day snowfall was 15.3 inches recorded at Bult Field/Monee and 14.9 inches at Amboy.
|Bult Field-Monee 4.9 SE
|15.3
|Amboy 0.5 SSW
|14.9
|Harwood Heights 0.4 NNE
|13.8
|Elmhurst 0.8 ESE
|13.5
|Crete 2.6 E
|13.4
|Oak Park 1.5 S
|13.0
|Downers Grove 0.4 NNE
|12.7
|Evanston 0.8 ESE
|12.4
|Bannockburn 0.5 ESE
|12.4
|Peotone 0.4 ENE
|12.4
|Oak Park 1.0 SW
|12.0
|Highwood 0.9 S
|11.8
|Park Forest 0.8 NNE
|11.7
|Lincolnwood 1.8 E
|11.5
|New Lenox 1.8 SE
|11.5
|Homer Glen 0.7 NNE
|11.5
|Lindenhurst 0.7 NNW
|11.4
|Mokena 1.3 W
|11.4
|Long Lake 0.4 S
|11.3
|Oak Park 1.3 NNE
|11.2
|Riverwoods 0.4 ENE
|11.2
|Gurnee 1.6 W
|11.2
|Homewood 0.1 ESE
|11.1
|Algonquin 0.7 N
|11.1
|Franklin Park 0.5 SSE
|11.0
|Wheaton 2.0 NNE
|11.0
|Lockport 1.3 SE
|11.0
|New Lenox 3.3 E
|11.0
|Burr Ridge 1.9 SW
|10.9
|Evanston 0.6 S
|10.8
|Medinah 1.0 SSW
|10.8
|Oak Lawn 0.5 SSW
|10.5
|Bolingbrook 2.7 NE
|10.5
|Buffalo Grove 1.5 N
|10.4
|Mundelein 0.5 NNE
|10.3
|Schaumburg 2.0 E
|10.0
|Park Forest 0.7 WNW
|10.0
|Somonauk 1.9 NE
|10.0
|Naperville 0.5 NW
|10.0
|Plainfield 4.8 SW
|10.0
|Oak Lawn 0.8 WSW
|9.9
|Park Ridge 0.5 SSW
|9.8
|Oak Lawn 1.6 WNW
|9.6
|Elk Grove Village 0.6 ESE
|9.5
|Countryside 0.8 ENE
|9.5
|Lisle 0.5 WSW
|9.5
|Elk Grove Village 2.2 WSW
|9.1
|Waukegan 2.2 N
|9.1
|Palos Park 1.3 SW
|9.0
|Oak Forest 0.6 N
|9.0
|Cary 0.5 SSW
|9.0
|St. Charles 0.1 E
|8.8
|Marengo 0.7 NNW
|8.7
|Bridgeview 1.3 NNW
|8.5
|La Grange Park 0.7 SSW
|8.5
|Roselle 1.2 ESE
|8.5
|Hoffman Estates 1.6 SE
|8.3
|Palatine 1.3 E
|8.2
|Belvidere 5.0 NNW
|8.0
|Elmhurst 0.4 SW
|8.0
|Glen Ellyn 1.1 WSW
|8.0
|West Chicago 3.5 SE
|8.0
|Elgin 1.0 S
|8.0
|St. Charles 6.0 NW
|8.0
|Cortland 0.3 SSW
|7.7
|Naperville 4.0 SSW
|7.7
|Crystal Lake 1.0 WSW
|7.6
|Palatine 1.4 NNE
|7.5
|Carbon Hill 3.1 N
|7.4
|Aurora 2.8 WSW
|7.4
|Bull Valley 2.5 WNW
|7.4
|Rockford 1.5 ENE
|7.4
|Elgin 2.5 W
|7.1
|Oswego 2.4 SSW
|7.0
|Morris 6.4 ESE
|6.9
|Geneva 1.0 SSW
|6.9
|Ashkum 5.6 E
|6.8
|Geneva 3.9 WSW
|6.7
|Batavia 3.4 WSW
|6.6
|Plainfield 3.8 NNW
|6.6
|West Chicago 3.5 NNE
|6.5
|Morris 5.9 ESE
|6.5
|Batavia 0.7 WSW
|6.3
|Geneva 1.3 SSW
|6.3
|Montgomery 0.8 SSE
|6.3
|Rockford 3.8 NNW
|6.3
|North Aurora 1.5 NE
|6.3
|Batavia 1.5 WNW
|6.1
|Capron 0.1 N
|6.0
|Aurora 3.6 SE
|6.0
|McHenry 2.4 E
|6.0
|Wilmington 2.6 SE
|6.0
|New Lenox 2.0 ESE
|6.0
|St. John 2.8 SE
|12.5
|Dyer 1.0 WNW
|12.1
|De Motte 0.8 NNW
|11.2
|St. John 0.2 WSW
|11.2
|La Porte 1.6 SW
|11.0
|Crown Point 1.1 N
|10.9
|Munster 1.5 NNW
|10.4
|Wheatfield 2.8 S
|9.5
|Lowell 3.1 NNW
|9.3
|Hobart 1.1 S
|9.2
|Rensselaer 1.9 SSW
|9.0
|De Motte 5.9 S
|9.0
|Remington 0.3 N
|9.0
|Valparaiso 5.5 SSW
|9.0
|West Lafayette 5.9 N
|9.0
|Bluffton 0.9 SE
|9.0
|Logansport 0.6 E
|8.9
|Fort Wayne 9.1 SE
|8.5
|(KC9IYD)Kokomo 4.0 WNW
|8.5
|Wanatah 4.4 ESE
|8.5
|Valparaiso 0.9 NNW
|8.4
|Huntington 0.3 W
|8.3
|Hebron 3.7 NE
|8.3