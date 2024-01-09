The snow is not done yet for Tuesday’s winter weather but so far the snow production here in the Greater Chicago has been lackluster.

Latest updates on Tuesday’s weather can be found at our live blog

Temps at or just above freezing have made for a very wet brand of snow where it’s occurred in our area overnight–the sort of waterlogged snow which has been referred to as “heart attack” snow because of its weight and the difficulty it presents in its removal. It’s not easy shoveling that kind of snow. But, if there’s any blessing in this system’s “warmth” it’s that snowfall has been reduced and substantially.

Wet Snow Means Less Inches To Measure

Wet snow is “low volume” snow. Snowflakes don’t “fluff up” in such an environment. They remain matted down. Where an inch of water in many snow systems in Chicago can produce 10 to 12 or more inches of snow, this system is produced half or less that volume of snow. The snow is of such high water content and the “comparatively warm environment in which the snow in this part of the storm system has been occurring, the algorithms designed to aid in snow forecasting have greatly underestimated the reduction in snowfall which has occurred.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

More Snow To Come Tuesday

It should be noted. We’re not done with snow yet with this system Tuesday. There continues to be indications snowfall will pick up as Tuesday proceeds and that the current light rain and wintry mix in the immediate Chicago area will switch for a time to snow for a time during the afternoon and into tonight over a swath of the metro area.

Several inches additional snowfall may result in parts of the area. (A note to our Northwest Indiana residents: You may largely escape all but a glancing swipe by the heavier backside snow showers later today and for a time tonight–but may still see rain switch to some flurries in the closing hours of this weather system).

Snow Totals As of 6 a.m.

Here are some of the more significant snowfalls reported in the Chicago area through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

3.6″ Bonfield

3.5″ Homer Glen

3.2″ New Lenox

3″ Harvard

2.9″ Peotone

2.8″ Aurora

2.5″ Geneva

2.3″ Schaumburg

2.3″ Naperville

2.2″ North Aurora

2.2″ DeKalb

2.2″ Mokena

2″ Ottawa

2″ St. Charles

1.8″ West Chicago

1.5″ Wheaton

1.5″ Belvidere

1.5″ Homewood

1.5″ LaGrange Park

1.5″ Elmhurst

1.5″ Villa Park

1.5″ Oak Lawn

1.4″ Elgin

1.4″ Bridgview

1.3″ Downers Grove

1.3″ Hoffman Estates

1.1″ Hampshire

1.1″ Streator

1″ Oswego

1″ Maple Park

1″ Crete

1″ Rockford

0.9″ Algonquin

0.8″ Carbon Hill

0.8″ Carbon Hill

0.8″ Elk Grove Village

0.8″ Sleepy Hollow

0.8″ Mt. Prospect

0.7″ Oak Park

0.5″ Lake Villa

0.5″ Harwood Heights