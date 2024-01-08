Winter weather is taking aim at the Chicago area this week.

Not one, but potentially two winter storms appear likely to impact the Midwest and Chicago this week.

The first will be Monday night into Tuesday night and then a second Friday into Saturday. An intermediate snow producer could generate some additional snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The early read for Chicago is a messy first storm with an appreciable overnight snowfall that transitions to a wintry mix Tuesday and back to snow showers and flurries Tuesday night.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the entire Chicago area beginning at 8 p.m. Monday and lasting through most, if not all of Tuesday, depending on your location. DeKalb and McHenry Counties will be upgraded from a Winter Weather Advisory to a Winter Storm Watch Tuesday at 6 a.m.

When will the snow arrive?

Monday will see mostly dry hours through the day and evening. Snow is expected to enter the area around 9 p.m. Monday, beginning with the southern sections of the Chicago area.

Snow is forecasted to fall through the overnight hours from 9 p.m. through 5 a.m. Tuesday.

There’s a slight chance to have dry conditions for an hour or so between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Around 6 a.m. Tuesday we expect more rain and snow through the morning hours with a chance for all snow later Tuesday night.

The storm will start to track out toward the east around midnight Wednesday.

Southern sections and those closest to the lakefront should see more rain and that will limit the snowfall accumulations in those areas.

Wednesday will be mostly dry with another chance for more snow late Wednesday night into Thursday.



How much snow will we get in Chicago?

Snow totals will very based on locations.

By 7 a.m. Tuesday the Chicago area will see a little over an inch of snow. Areas north including the northern suburbs will see more.

By noon Tuesday, Chicago is expected to have close to 3 inches and areas north closer to 3.5 inches.

By Wednesday 7 a.m. Wednesday, Chicago is expected to see just over 4 inches with northern areas closer to 5 inches and far Northwestern Suburbs closer to 8 inches. Far North Suburbs like Waukegan should see closer to 5.5 inches.

A good range for totals includes

2-4 inches in the southern sections of the greater Chicago area

3-5 inches in central Chicago are a including the metro area

6-9 in the northern sections of the Chicago area like DeKalb County and McHenry County.