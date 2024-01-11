A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Chicago area beginning Friday at 6 a.m.

Heavy snow and strong wind gusts are possible during Friday and Saturday.

Once again the rain-snow line will play a big role so conditions will change drastically based on location.

If one thing is clear from the modeling we’re seeing on this storm, it will hit in stages.

4 a.m. Friday: Snow is set to start in the city.

Friday Morning Rush 6 a.m. – 9 a.m.: Snow becoming potentially heavy.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday: Wintry mix of snow and rain with potential to transition back to all snow.

Friday Evening Commute: An ensemble model run by the NWS Storm Prediction Center has a transition back to snow.

Friday night: Snow will then fall amid howling winds.

By 10 p.m. the entire Chicago area will see snow with the heaviest burst coming around 11 p.m.

By 7 a.m. Saturday there is potential to see 4 inches to 6 inches throughout the Chicago area.

By noon Saturday, areas north of O’Hare have the potential to see 8 inches to 12 inches. Areas South of O’Hare could see anywhere from 4 inches to 8 inches. And areas far south 2 inches to 4 inches.