What would happen if an airplane flew into a tornado?

Rivers in northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana continue a steady fall this Wednesday morning. At 7AM Moderate Flooding was occurring on the Fox River from near Algonquin to the Red Gate Road with Minor Flooding to bankfull conditions farther upstream at Lake Villa and Harvard. Minor Flooding is ongoing from Starved Rock to LaSalle on the Illinois River and on the Kankakee River at Shelby from DeMotte to the Illinois/Indiana state line.

Thursday's weather could complicate the picture considerably. One to two-inches of rain could fall over our area with the approach of a cold front from the northwest and a slow-moving upper-low pressure to our south and a warm moist unstable air mass in place overhead. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to move into and develop over our area during the day and continue Thursday night. The National Weather Prediction Center has much of the Chicago area under a Slight Risk for excessive Flood-producing rainfall Thursday - see map below.