What is the world’s largest lake?

Dear Tom,

I recently searched the internet to determine the world’s largest lake. Is there any consensus?



Thanks, Thomas Dewey

Chicago



It depends on how you look at things. The Caspian Sea is by far, the world’s largest inland body of water with a surface area of more than 140,000 square miles, but it is composed of diluted salt water, not fresh. Siberia’s Lake Baikal, while it has a surface of more than 12,000 square miles, claims the world record for the lake with the most volume of water, by nature of its average depth of nearly 2500 feet. Our vote, for the largest lake, goes to Lake Superior, based on its area of nearly 32,000 square miles. While most people consider Lake Michigan and Lake Huron to be separate lakes, hydrologically, they are one lake joined at the Straits of Mackinac, and together their area tops 45,000 square miles, bigger than Lake Superior.