Dear Tom,

What is the highest Lake Michigan water temperature in the Chicago area, both out in the lake and along the shore?



Thanks,

Tony Prcela

Berwyn

Dear Tony,

Chicago-area shore water temperatures are taken at a depth of about 15 feet at the James W. Jardine Water Purification Plant near Navy Pier. In August of most summers, the water temperature almost always reaches the upper 70s and, in many years the lower 80s. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration maintains a permanent-moored buoy in Lake Michigan about 50 miles east-southeast of Milwaukee that has been archiving the lake water temperatures since 1981. The highest water temperature ever recorded there was 81.3 degrees, reached on Aug. 18, 1995. That reading occurred during a very hot summer that produced Chicago’s deadly July 12-16 heat wave, that was responsible for the deaths of more than 750 people.