Dear Tom,

What is the heaviest rain ever to fall in Chicago?

Alex Semford, Chicago

Dear Alex,

In weather records dating from Nov. 1, 1870, the heaviest rains ever to fall in Chicago were all two-day events; that is, rain began on day one and extended through midnight into day two. The greatest total occurred on Aug. 13-14, 1987, when a two-day total of 9.35 inches of rain swamped the northwest portion of Chicago and the suburbs immediately to the north and northwest of there. The weather observation station at O’Hare Airport recorded 2.86 inches of rain on the 13rd and 6.49 inches on the 14th. Southern and central Chicago received less rain, generally three to six inches. The second-heaviest rainfall was 8.41 inches: 1.55 inches on July 22, 2011, and 6.86 inches on the 23rd.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction