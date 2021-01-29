Dear Tom,

What determines the height of clouds? Some seem to rise extremely high.



Bob Kozlik,

Riverwoods

Dear Bob,

Three general cloud-height classifications exist: low, middle and high. Clouds are classified according to the height of their bases above the ground. Low clouds generally have bases below about 6,500 feet above the surface; middle clouds, about 6,500 to 20,000 feet; high clouds, 20,000 and higher. Cumulus clouds and their more-vertically developed forms (such as cumulonimbus, the thunderhead) are classified as low clouds, but their vertical development can, in rare instances, push tops above 70,000 feet. Clouds form when air rises and cools to below its condensation temperature. That height varies greatly from only a few hundred feet above the ground to many thousands of feet up.