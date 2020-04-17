Dear Tom,
What date is the latest measurable snowfall in Chicagoland?
Thanks,
Roberta Kempfer
Orland Park
Dear Roberta,
The date is May 11, 1966, when the Chicago area officially recorded 0.2 inches of snowfall at Midway Airport. The snow fell during the opening stages of a wet, windy spring storm that eventually brought more than 3 inches of heavy, flooding rains to the Chicago area, forcing scores of people out of their homes. The snow was heaviest north and west of the city with 3.5 inches at Elgin, 2 inches at Barrington and Glen Ellyn and 1.6 inches at O’Hare International Airport. The storm came in the wake of a warm spell that produced a high of 84 on May 5. Cooler weather moved in on May 8, with a high of just 47, and that was followed by a trace of snow on May 9, when the temperature dropped to freezing. The city’s latest trace of snow fell on June 2, 1910.